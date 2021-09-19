RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of RocketLab (NASDAQ:RKLB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the rocket manufacturer’s stock.

RKLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen began coverage on RocketLab in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on RocketLab in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

RocketLab stock opened at 15.41 on Friday. RocketLab has a 12-month low of 9.50 and a 12-month high of 21.34.

Rocket Lab and Vector entered into a definitive merger agreement.

