Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 62.04% from the stock’s previous close.

RKLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Rockley Photonics in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE RKLY opened at $8.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 216.00 and a beta of -0.07. Rockley Photonics has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $16.56.

Rockley Photonics Ltd. is a supplier of integrated silicon photonic chips and modules across multiple markets. Rockley Photonics Ltd., formerly known as SC Health Corp., is based in PASADENA, Calif.

