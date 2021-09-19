Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 58.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,287 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.5% in the second quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 15.9% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 4.1% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 0.7% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 62.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku stock opened at $324.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $380.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $365.17. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.54 and a 52 week high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total value of $1,823,395.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

