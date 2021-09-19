root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) Short Interest Update

root9B Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RTNB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 64.7% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

root9B stock remained flat at $$0.01 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,073. root9B has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.08.

Get root9B alerts:

About root9B

root9B Holdings, Inc provides cyber security, energy, and business advisory solutions. The firm operates its business through three segments: Cyber Solutions, Business Solutions and Energy Solutions. The Cyber Solutions segment provides cyber security and advanced technology training services, operational support and consulting services.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for root9B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for root9B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.