Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) Short Interest Up 112.7% in August

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 112.7% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.68. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 211,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 560.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter worth $156,000.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

