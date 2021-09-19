Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $138.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.50.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

ROST stock opened at $114.62 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $120.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ross Stores in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Read More: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.