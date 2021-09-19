RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Receives $60.50 Average PT from Brokerages

RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.40.

RMBL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on RumbleON in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on RumbleON in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RMBL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. 32,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,855. RumbleON has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $64.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $503.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.90.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.84). RumbleON had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a negative return on equity of 84.44%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Adam Alexander purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.40 per share, with a total value of $59,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $444,471.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Denmar John Dixon purchased 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $449,988.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 16,136 shares of company stock worth $545,928. 15.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of RumbleON by 99.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $259,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RumbleON during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

About RumbleON

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platform. It operates through the following segments: Powersports; Automotive; and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

