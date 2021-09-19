Rune Reaches Market Cap of $4.67 Million (RUNE)

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Rune has a market cap of $4.67 million and $16,433.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 33.5% against the dollar. One Rune coin can currently be bought for $242.04 or 0.00504263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.19 or 0.00071233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.61 or 0.00120033 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $83.69 or 0.00174357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.51 or 0.07032587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,853.00 or 0.99697552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $413.27 or 0.00861012 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

