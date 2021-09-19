Rune (RUNE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $59,537.00

Rune (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Rune coin can now be purchased for about $248.30 or 0.00525878 BTC on exchanges. Rune has a market cap of $4.79 million and $59,537.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00071213 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.08 or 0.00120883 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.33 or 0.00176491 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,311.18 or 0.07012814 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,283.37 or 1.00142488 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $399.39 or 0.00845872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rune’s total supply is 22,530 coins and its circulating supply is 19,300 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

