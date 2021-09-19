Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 553,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,430 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Recro Pharma were worth $1,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Recro Pharma by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 34,411 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recro Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,383,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,562,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Recro Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Recro Pharma stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.15 and a 200-day moving average of $2.51. Recro Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.49 and a 52 week high of $5.29.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts predict that Recro Pharma, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recro Pharma Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

