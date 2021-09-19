Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in LivePerson were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPSN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in LivePerson by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LivePerson by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LivePerson by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in LivePerson by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPSN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised LivePerson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on LivePerson from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on LivePerson in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on LivePerson from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.07.

Shares of LPSN opened at $68.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a current ratio of 3.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.53. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.49 and a 52 week high of $72.23.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $119.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.91 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 33.93% and a negative net margin of 22.21%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

