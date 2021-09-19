Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 200,334 Shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 357,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,334 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in HC2 were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HC2 in the first quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 53.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of HC2 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HC2 by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 179,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HC2 by 417.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 165,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 133,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 27,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $110,622.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at $224,648.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avram A. Glazer purchased 11,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $45,540.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,303 shares in the company, valued at $221,270.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 184,601 shares of company stock valued at $728,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 43.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $286.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.87. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter. HC2 had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%.

HC2 Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the acquisition and investment of assets. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Clean Energy, Telecommunications, Insurance, Life Sciences, Spectrum, and Other. The Infrastructure segment models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects.

