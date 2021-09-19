Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Update

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 49.3% from the August 15th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. 11.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SBR traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.04. 35,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,946. Sabine Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market cap of $598.36 million, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.52.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

