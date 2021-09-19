SafeBlast Market Cap Hits $617,864.76 (BLAST)

SafeBlast (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One SafeBlast coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SafeBlast has a market capitalization of $617,864.76 and $124,913.00 worth of SafeBlast was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeBlast has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get SafeBlast alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,294.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $612.37 or 0.01294811 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.64 or 0.00496118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.09 or 0.00327928 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00059018 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002397 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001053 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast Profile

SafeBlast (BLAST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. SafeBlast’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

SafeBlast Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeBlast directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeBlast should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SafeBlast using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeBlast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeBlast and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.