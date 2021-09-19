Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. acquires, owns, manages, finances and capitalizes ground net leases. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.07 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.01.

NYSE:SAFE opened at $80.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.89 and a beta of -0.47. Safehold has a 1-year low of $52.06 and a 1-year high of $95.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.68.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Safehold had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Safehold will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Safehold news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 27,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total value of $2,504,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,400 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,046. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Safehold by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,674,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Lubert Adler Management Company LP increased its position in shares of Safehold by 1.1% during the second quarter. Lubert Adler Management Company LP now owns 355,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,888,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Safehold by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.61% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

