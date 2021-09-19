salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,856 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 62,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,107,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 8.6% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 59.9% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $350.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.58.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $260.53. 7,049,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,397,038. The company has a market capitalization of $255.06 billion, a PE ratio of 104.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $275.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.10 and its 200 day moving average is $235.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 68,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.09, for a total value of $4,861,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 787,956 shares of company stock valued at $197,416,939. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

