salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stake Boosted by Hayden Royal LLC

Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hayden Royal LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,804,029,000 after purchasing an additional 179,896 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.58.

CRM stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $260.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,049,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,038. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $275.22. The stock has a market cap of $255.06 billion, a PE ratio of 104.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.96.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.95, for a total transaction of $5,099,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 787,956 shares of company stock worth $197,416,939. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

