SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) Short Interest Down 30.3% in August

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 745,300 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the August 15th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of SandRidge Energy by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,983 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SD traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.43. 620,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,517. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,144.14 and a beta of 3.38. SandRidge Energy has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.91 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.20 million during the quarter. SandRidge Energy had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.73%.

SandRidge Energy declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and natural gas company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

