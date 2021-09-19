Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP cut its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $39,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 14.9% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 212.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,122,000 after buying an additional 350,417 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,024,000 after buying an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi purchased 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.38. 7,606,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,011,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $54.26. The company has a market cap of $121.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

