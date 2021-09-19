Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Short Interest Up 38.1% in August

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 78,700 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the August 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of SAR stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,026. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.10. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $16.10 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $311.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $1.38. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 95.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SAR. B. Riley increased their price target on Saratoga Investment from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

