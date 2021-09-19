Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) Short Interest Update

Save Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVFD) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 68.2% from the August 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Noked Capital LTD acquired a new stake in Save Foods in the second quarter worth $598,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Save Foods during the second quarter valued at about $792,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Save Foods during the second quarter valued at about $996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVFD opened at $8.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.68. Save Foods has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $30.10.

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

About Save Foods

Save Foods, Inc engages in the research and development of green solutions for extending storability and shelf life of vegetables and fruits. The company was founded by Nimrod Ben-Yehuda on April 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

