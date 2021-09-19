Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Karen Akinsanya Sells 1,394 Shares

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $85,215.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,215.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.05. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.27 and a 12 month high of $117.00.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schrödinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Schrödinger by 135.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schrödinger during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Schrödinger by 23.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Schrödinger by 518.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.