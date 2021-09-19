Scotiabank Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$9.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its target price lifted by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of AGF Management in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.80.

TSE:AGF.B opened at C$7.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$542.83 million and a P/E ratio of 3.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$7.47 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.53. AGF Management has a 1-year low of C$5.04 and a 1-year high of C$8.23.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

