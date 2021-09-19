Securian Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 618 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Wendy’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,368,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,981,000 after buying an additional 18,937 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in The Wendy’s during the second quarter worth $239,000. Plaisance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 273.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,329,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.25. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.21%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,263,140.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 134,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $3,068,657.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 240,365 shares in the company, valued at $5,494,743.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,297,290 shares of company stock worth $30,438,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

