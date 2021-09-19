Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 100 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FCN. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $135.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.79. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $147.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $711.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 16.75%. On average, equities analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $1,081,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

