Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 153 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Securian Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth $3,949,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter worth about $3,267,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 205,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $100.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.39 and its 200-day moving average is $110.79. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.52%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.22.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

