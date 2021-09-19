Securian Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Graham were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Graham by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Graham by 157.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graham by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graham by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Graham alerts:

Shares of GHC opened at $585.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $625.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $628.69. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $376.20 and a 12-month high of $685.00.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.92 by ($0.92). Graham had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 17.98%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.

Graham Profile

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education; Television Broadcasting; Manufacturing; Healthcare; SocialCode; and Other Businesses. The Education segment include professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S., and also English-language programs that provided by Kaplan, Inc.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.