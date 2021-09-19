Sei Investments Co. Has $1.51 Million Stock Position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,402 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Inovalon were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INOV. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Inovalon by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Inovalon by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 149.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 11.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INOV shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

