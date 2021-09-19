Sei Investments Co. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 65.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,365 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,890,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vail Resorts by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Vail Resorts by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MTN opened at $308.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $302.20 and its 200-day moving average is $310.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.35. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.72 and a 52 week high of $338.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.26 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTN shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.42.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation company, and mountain resort golf courses.

