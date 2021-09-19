Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,703 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.07% of Afya worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Afya during the second quarter valued at about $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Afya during the second quarter valued at about $268,000. Institutional investors own 28.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $22.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Afya Limited has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $29.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AFYA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Afya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Afya has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.34.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

