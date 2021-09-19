Sei Investments Co. Invests $1.60 Million in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVXL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 129.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. 28.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Treasurer Sandra Boenisch sold 166,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $4,422,444.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 47,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,272,458.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVXL stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.73 and a beta of 0.71. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AVXL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anavex Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Dawson James increased their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anavex Life Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.21.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of different therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases. Its lead compound, ANAVEX2-73, is being developed to treat Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease and central nervous system diseases, including Rett syndrome.

