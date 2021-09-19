Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 579.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Yelp by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,584,077 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $334,779,000 after buying an additional 408,817 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Yelp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,605,722 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after buying an additional 42,778 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 7.1% in the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 1,312,500 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $51,188,000 after buying an additional 87,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $47,841,000 after buying an additional 111,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Yelp by 1.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,571 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $44,984,000 after buying an additional 16,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Miriam Warren sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $94,023.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.70 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.02. Yelp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The local business review company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $257.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.37 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 1.96%. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YELP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Yelp from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.56.

Yelp, Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

