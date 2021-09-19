Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,462 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,462 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after purchasing an additional 110,318 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in La-Z-Boy by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 956,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,614,000 after purchasing an additional 39,725 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 820,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,873,000 after buying an additional 9,162 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 761,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 750,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 73,516 shares in the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $33.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.08. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.87 and a 12-month high of $46.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.24.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.94 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

In other La-Z-Boy news, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

