Selfkey 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $34.64 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. One Selfkey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $48.24 million and $34.64 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.91 or 0.00058480 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00128996 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00013022 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048835 BTC.

Selfkey Coin Profile

Selfkey is a coin. It launched on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 4,719,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.