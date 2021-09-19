Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SRE shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

SRE opened at $133.38 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $132.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

