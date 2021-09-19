Sentivate Price Down 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Sentivate coin can now be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sentivate has a total market capitalization of $23.27 million and approximately $412,162.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00058540 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00128940 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00012980 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00048867 BTC.

Sentivate Coin Profile

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Buying and Selling Sentivate

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentivate using one of the exchanges listed above.

