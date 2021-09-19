Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) Head to Head Analysis

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.3% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of O2Micro International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sequans Communications and O2Micro International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $50.92 million 3.46 -$54.48 million ($1.28) -3.69 O2Micro International $78.33 million 2.24 $6.13 million $0.21 29.43

O2Micro International has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than O2Micro International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Sequans Communications and O2Micro International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 4 0 3.00 O2Micro International 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sequans Communications currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 133.05%. O2Micro International has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.45%. Given Sequans Communications’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than O2Micro International.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and O2Micro International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -59.88% N/A -34.83% O2Micro International 13.62% 15.09% 12.41%

Volatility and Risk

Sequans Communications has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, O2Micro International has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

O2Micro International beats Sequans Communications on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA is a developer and provider of 5G and 4G chips and modules for massive, broadband, and critical IoT. For 5G and 4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability; For 5G and 4G broadband and critical IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4 and Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. The company was founded by Georges Karam and Bertrand Debray in September 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

O2Micro International Company Profile

O2Micro International Ltd. engages in designing, developing, and marketing of integrated circuits and solutions. It offers solutions for manufacturers of products in the consumer electronics, computers, industrial, communications, and automotive markets. Its products include backlighting and battery management. The company was founded in April 1995 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

