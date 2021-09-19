ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,782 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 162 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% during the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 48.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 34.9% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. 85.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $1,493,828.49. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,128,164.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total value of $586,773.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,921.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NOW opened at $651.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $605.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $540.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 775.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $442.71 and a fifty-two week high of $681.10.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 3.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $667.00 to $784.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.20.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

