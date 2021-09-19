Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) Short Interest Update

Servotronics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 49.4% from the August 15th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Servotronics stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,103. Servotronics has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.90 million, a P/E ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Servotronics (NYSEAMERICAN:SVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The conglomerate reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Servotronics had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 2.59%.

Servotronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of components, systems and sub-systems. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Technology Group and Consumer Products Group. The Advanced Technology Group segment is the design, manufacture and marketing of servo-control components such as torque motors, control valves, actuators, and others.

