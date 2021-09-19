Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Trading Up 4.4%

Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) shares were up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $9.14 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 7,278 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 846,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHCR shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Sharecare in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.95) by $4.18. The firm had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

About Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

