Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Up 80.5% in August

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the August 15th total of 469,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 192.4 days.

SIOPF stock remained flat at $$1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255. Shimao Group has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.

About Shimao Group

Shimao Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in the People's Republic of China. The company develops residential and commercial properties; and operates hotels and shopping malls. It is also involved in the trading of construction materials; and property management activities.

