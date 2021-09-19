Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) Short Interest Up 80.5% in August

Shimao Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SIOPF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 846,500 shares, a growth of 80.5% from the August 15th total of 469,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 192.4 days.
SIOPF stock remained flat at $$1.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,255. Shimao Group has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.95.
About Shimao Group
