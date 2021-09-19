Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) Shares Purchased by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,833 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $11,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHG. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,521,000 after acquiring an additional 586,636 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 686,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 53,919 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 304,825 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,928,000 after buying an additional 81,877 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 187,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,274,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 104,503 shares in the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shares of SHG stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.28. 141,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,991. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.31. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $39.17.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 18.54%.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.