Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF)

Team17 Group (OTCMKTS:TSVNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Team17 Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.90 price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.90.

TSVNF opened at $10.61 on Friday. Team17 Group has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.56.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

