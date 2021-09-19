Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Rises By 46.3%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,400 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 362,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,768.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ATGSF opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. Autogrill has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $8.30.
Autogrill Company Profile
