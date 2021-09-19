Short Interest in Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) Rises By 46.3%

Autogrill S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ATGSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 530,400 shares, a growth of 46.3% from the August 15th total of 362,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,768.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ATGSF opened at $7.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.41. Autogrill has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Autogrill Company Profile

Autogrill SpA engages in the provision of food and beverage services for travelers. It operates through concessions and subconcessions: at airports, along motorways and in railway stations, as well as on high streets and at shopping centers, trade fairs and cultural attractions. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Rozzano, Italy.

