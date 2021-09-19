Short Interest in Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Rises By 58.8%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.
BFLBY stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.
About Bilfinger
Featured Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?
Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.