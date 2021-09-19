Short Interest in Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Rises By 58.8%

Bilfinger SE (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a growth of 58.8% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.5 days.

BFLBY stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50. Bilfinger has a fifty-two week low of $3.54 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

About Bilfinger

Bilfinger SE engages in the provision of industrial services. The firm also offers engineering and services to customers in the process industry. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering and Technologies; Engineering and Maintenance International; and Technologies. The Engineering and Technologies segment offers engineering services and technical solutions.

