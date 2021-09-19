Short Interest in Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) Rises By 46.4%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,500 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the August 15th total of 128,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,615,224 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,706,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,218 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLMT opened at $7.47 on Friday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $587.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.77.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $807.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

