Short Interest in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Declines By 27.0%

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.24.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $9,940,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $9,813,000. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 76.9% during the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 2,177,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,557,000 after acquiring an additional 946,390 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition by 273.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 983,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 720,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,940,000. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.

