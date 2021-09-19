Short Interest in Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) Declines By 27.0%

Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CTAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 102,000 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the August 15th total of 139,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cerberus Telecom Acquisition in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company.
Cerberus Telecom Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.30. Cerberus Telecom Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $11.24.
About Cerberus Telecom Acquisition
Cerberus Telecom Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in information and communications technology industry in the United States and other developed countries.
