Short Interest in Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) Decreases By 27.3%

Chinasoft International Limited (OTCMKTS:CFTLF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 320,000 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the August 15th total of 439,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 355.6 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chinasoft International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Chinasoft International alerts:

CFTLF opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.40. Chinasoft International has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $3.40.

Chinasoft International Ltd. is an investment holding company, engages in the development and provision of information technology solutions services, IT outsourcing services and training services. It operates through Technical Professional Services (TPG) and Internet Information Technology (IT) Services (IIG) segments.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chinasoft International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinasoft International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.