Short Interest in Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Grows By 63.2%

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Crossroads Systems stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73. Crossroads Systems has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $68.45.

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

