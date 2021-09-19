Short Interest in Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) Decreases By 40.4%

Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ:LYL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,700 shares, a drop of 40.4% from the August 15th total of 269,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 287,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of LYL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.39. 163,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,783. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.47. Dragon Victory International has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $4.94.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Dragon Victory International by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dragon Victory International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dragon Victory International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Dragon Victory International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Dragon Victory International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development of reward-based crowdfunding platform. It operates through the following segments: Longyun, Taikexi, and Other. The Longyun segment involves in crowdfunding and incubation business. The Taikexi segment provides auto parts sourcing and logistics services.

